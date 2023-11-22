Kelly Clarkson Covers Ashley McBryde’s ‘Bonfire At Tina’s’

Always remembered for winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has since gone on to sell over 45 million albums worldwide and won three Grammy Awards. She also helms her own show which recently moved to the famed Studio 6-A at NBC Studios. With the show garnering the singer a staggering thirteen Daytime Emmy Awards, it seems the sky is the limit for Clarkson as she recently stunned fans and the audience with her cover of Ashley McBryde’s powerful song “Bonfire At Tina’s”.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Clarkson enjoys talking to her guests about a plethora of topics, she also hosts a segment where she covers hit songs called Kellyoke. Clarkson has performed hits like “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash,” Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” by Willie Nelson, and even the famous Dolly Parton song, “Jolene”. Easily one of the best parts of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the artist recently decided to sing a hit from the album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

[RELATED: Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gets a Kick Out of Frank Sinatra During Kellyoke]

The album, released in September 2022, surrounds the fictional town of Lindeville and the working-class women who call it home. Back in October 2022, McBryde discussed the album and how it was written entirely while sitting at a kitchen table. With the help of Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, and Benjy Davis, the album went on to receive a Grammy nomination.

As for “Bonfire at Tina’s,” the song focuses on the lives of small-town women and how they are often pitted against each other. For Clarkson, she felt it was the perfect song to perform during her Kellyoke segment and she was right. Check out her stirring performance below.

Photo from YouTube

