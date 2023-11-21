NFL Stars Jason and Travis Kelce Achieve Chart Success with Their Christmas Song “Fairytale of Philadelphia”

Jason and Travis Kelce came into November with successful NFL careers. Both of the Kelce brothers have a list of athletic accolades to their names. Now, they can also add charting recording artists to their list of achievements. Their Christmas song “The Fairytale of Philadelphia” got them there.

Billboard reports that “The Fairytale of Philadelphia” sold 6,000 downloads between November 10 and 16.

The brothers teamed up to record their reimagining of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” over the summer. Then, they released it on November 15. Today, it sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart. It also hit No. 5 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.

The song sees the brothers trading verses in praise of the City of Brotherly Love. However, only Jason Kelce has a connection to the city. He has been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011. He was there for their 2017 Super Bowl win. Travis, on the other hand, has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for a decade. This has brought him two Super Bowl rings for wins in 2019 and 2022.

With that in mind, some may wonder why the Ohio natives teamed up to sing about Philly. However, the answer to that question is simple. They’re doing it for charity. “The Fairytale of Philadelphia” will appear on A Philly Special Christmas Special which drops on December 1.

The album will feature several members of the Philadelphia Eagles as well as Philly native and R&B legend Patti LaBelle. Proceeds from vinyl sales of the collection will benefit Philadelphia-based children’s charities. The money goes to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s toy drive and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station. It is a sequel to last year’s A Philly Special Christmas.

According to an album description, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata as well as other Phill-based musicians recorded the 11-track collection over the summer. Additionally, former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin produced the album, adding another layer of Philly stardom to the mix. It features 10 classic songs as well as a huge dose of holiday cheer. . Additionally, it features the Kelce-penned “Santa’s Night.”

Lane, Jordan, and Kelce released a joint statement about the charity recordings. “These albums were born out of friendship and a love of Philadelphia. We wanted to create something special that would bring people together during the holidays. May you listen to this record with your family and friends, and feel the same joy and happiness we felt making it. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

A Philly Special Christmas Special Tracklist