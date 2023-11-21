Travis Kelce Reveals How Members of Taylor Swift’s Team Helped Bring Them Together

Earlier this year, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift captivated the world with their relationship. It started with speculation. Swift appeared at Chiefs games in the skybox, and photos of them together pepper gossip sites. People everywhere wanted to know what was going on. Now, they’re a little more open about their relationship. In a recent interview, the NFL star explained how it all began.

Kelce is a private person and was able to keep his high-level relationship quiet for a while. Even after it went public, the couple has kept the details sparse. Recently, the Chiefs star tight end sat down with The Wall Street Journal. During their conversation, he revealed how things between him and the pop phenomenon began.

First, Kelce did his best to get backstage to meet Swift after her show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. However, that did not work out. Security wouldn’t let him near Swift. Then, he talked about it on the podcast he hosts with his brother. As a result, pieces outside of his control started moving.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner,” Kelce said. “I had someone playing Cupid.” However, he didn’t enlist anyone to help him out. Instead, people inside Team Swift laid the groundwork for him. He didn’t find out about it until Swift reached out to him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but… when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker.”

Kelce also explained why he kept any details about their relationship close to his vest early on. “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away,” he said.

Kelce and Swift seemingly come from different worlds. However, they have plenty in common where it counts. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around. So, I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Speaking of family, Kelce’s mother Donna, weighed in on his relationship with Swift. “I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”