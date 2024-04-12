Travis Kelce Gets Down to One of His Favorite Taylor Swift Songs at Old Stomping Grounds

What else does Travis Kelce love other than football? Public dancing, live music, and Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has never held back when it comes to showing support for his pop star girlfriend. He’s also not shy about breaking out into a spontaneous song-and-dance routine. Kelce again proved why he is a walking viral clip during a recent live podcast taping at his old stomping grounds.

Videos by American Songwriter

See Travis Kelce Dance to This Taylor Swift Hit

Travis and elder brother Jason Kelce returned to their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, on Thursday (April 11.) The Super Bowl champs were there for a taping of their award-winning podcast, New Heights.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok, Travis says, “Oh, I know this one.” He then proceeds to shimmy along to a marching band rendition of Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off.” The lead single from her synth-pop record 1989, “Shake It Off” heralded Swift’s country-to-pop crossover.

[RELATED: Was Travis Kelce Spotted Crying in the Crowd of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert?]

Someone in the crowd shouted out the song title, with Travis shouting it right back. “One of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen,” the two-time Super Bowl champ said.

Jason Kelce, who recently retired from the NFL after 13 seasons, also chimed in. “It’s Wyatt’s favorite, too,” said the former Philadelphia Eagles center. (Wyatt, 4, is Jason’s oldest daughter with wife Kylie Kelce.)

Will Taylor Perform at Coachella?

The Swiftie rumor mill is on overdrive as her latest album drop looms. Some fans are convinced the “Anti-Hero” singer will make a surprise cameo at Coachella, which kicks off today (April 12.)

Taylor Swift does have several friends performing, including festival headliner Lana Del Rey. Many fans are hoping to see the “Karma” singer join Del Rey onstage for “Snow on the Beach,” which the two collaborated on for Swift’s 2022 album Midnights.

🚨 According to a source

Taylor Swift will not only be present at Lana Del Rey's set at Coachella,

but he will also perform with her. According to insiders, Taylor may join Lana on stage and perform a joint composition.#Coachella2024 pic.twitter.com/pqMnMSanmP — aleteresa_sg❤️ (@aleteresa_sg) April 12, 2024

What’s more, the festival’s second weekend coincides with the April 19 release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. We all know the GRAMMY winner often leaves no stone unturned when it comes to marketing new material.

Whether or not she takes the stage, Swift will reportedly attend Coachella. According to the Daily Mail, the international power couple is staying at the Madison Club, a members-only luxury resort in La Quinta, California.

Featured image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images (via Instagram)