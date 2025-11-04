“So Obviously Posty”: Dallas Cowboys Tease Thanksgiving Halftime Headliner With Not-So-Cryptic Video

In 2024, Post Malone took a drastic step in his music career when he released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion. Having produced success in other genres, the singer hoped to embrace the rich history of Nashville. With the album landing No. 1 in the UK and the US, Malone quickly made a home for himself in country music. But while loving his time in the heart of country music, he never forgot his youth and his love for the Dallas Cowboys. And when the Cowboys hinted at their Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, fans believed the NFL team would welcome Malone to the field.

Already climbing over 343,000 views, the Dallas Cowboys posted a video that showed an eighteen-wheeler barreling down the highway. The video included a bobblehead of Dak Prescott sitting on the dashboard. But with the video showing the truck and the Dallas cheerleaders, it only revealed a person walking in jeans and cowboy boots. And as fans in the comments have noted, “That’s so obviously Posty.”

This is gonna be big. It’s almost time to reveal our performer for The Salvation Army’s #RedKettleKickoff this Thanksgiving on CBS. pic.twitter.com/oblf2PhvgB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 2, 2025

Post Malone Grew Up A Fan Of The Cowboys Thanks To His Dad

Although every fan has a different connection with their team, Malone started to cheer for the Cowboys as a child. While born in New York, he moved to Grapevine, Texas, after his father became a concessions manager for – the Dallas Cowboys. Getting a chance to see the team, Malone never stopped supporting the franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996. Malone wasn’t even a year old when they won.

Not revealing a person or name, fans quickly started to discuss who might be the special performer. Outside of the Super Bowl, the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show was the biggest performance in the NFL. And it was just last year that Dolly Parton dazzled on the field, proving his legendary status once again.

Outside of just speculation, some pointed to Malone’s song “Wow”, which included the lyrics “Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.” While not much to go off of, it seemed fitting that Dallas would call on one of their biggest fans to help celebrate the holiday.

Don’t miss the special halftime performance, airing on November 27th at 3:30 p.m., when Prescott and the Cowboys take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, on CBS.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)