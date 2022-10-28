Niall Horan Says He’s Back, Announces Plans to Release New Music in 2023

“LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA,” Niall Horan captioned a recent video he posted on his Twitter account.

In the video, the former One Directioner addressed fans, giving them an update and letting them know, “I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of. I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.”

Of his coming plans, he added, “Something that I’ve wanted to do forever is festivals, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to do it. So I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I’m really excited about.

“Can’t wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world,” he said, before signing off with an air kiss and with a “See you in the New Year.”

Watch the full clip, below.

LOVERS. I GOT NEWS FOR YA pic.twitter.com/40w9xoW42g — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 27, 2022

A new album would be the “This Town” artist’s third solo release and would follow his 2020 album, Heartbreak Weather. “It is rarely easy to break the shackles of the boy-band label,” reads American Songwriter’s review of his last album. “Niall Horan manages to further distance himself from his One Direction days with his second solo effort. At a tall 14 songs, Heartbreak Weather is a stylistic leveling-up that swings for flashier theatrics, moodier ruminations, and a silkier vocal coating.”

It was announced earlier this month that the singer will appear as a new coach on The Voice. Horan added in the video that he is currently in the midst of filming for season 23 of the singing competition, which is set to air in the spring. He will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, as well as Blake Shelton for his final coaching season.