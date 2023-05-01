WACH: Mötley Crüe Delivers 40-Minute Set At 2023 NFL Draft 

Mötley Crüe held a free 40-minute headlining show.

The heavy metal band comprised of Vince Neil, John 5, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee—attended night two of the NFL Draft on Friday (April 28) evening, right outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Before exploding into the electrifying set, the group issued a public service announcement,

“Everyone receiving this broadcast pay close attention,” said a voice-over alongside an alarming sound.

The introduction also included fake breaking news alerts, which raised concern among ticket holders. The attention-grabbing graphics shared that a Mötley Crüe cult was taking over downtown Missouri.

The award-winning group went on to deliver six tracks from their catalog—”Wild Side,” “Live Wire,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Primal Scream,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and “Kickstart My Heart.” According to a fan-captured video, a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader joined the quartet on stage during their 1989 classic “Kickstart My Heart,” which lives on their Dr. Feelgood album.

Following the rowdy performance, the band shared highlights on social media. The Instagram carousel features their Grundy set that embodies their brand, action shots, and the sea of sports fans celebrating.

“The glorious chaos of a Mötley show! Mötley Crüe x @nfl draft //April 28 in front of the historic Kansas City Union Station,” wrote the group. “The full set is up on our Facebook page 👀🔥. Getting ready for the #DefCrüe world tour leg 2 🔥💥@defleppard.”

Fans in attendance flocked to the comments to applaud Mötley Crüe for a memorable performance.

“Y’all killed it! Thanks for coming to KC for the draft party,” said a follower.

“Wish it never ended,’ shared another.

“Killer job, @samshapiromedia. What a great crowd and experience.#crueheads,” added Sixx.

The band was initially slated to embark on The Stadium Tour in the Summer of 2020 with DEF LEPPARD, POISON, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, but the global health crisis postponed the run to 2021.

Shortly after the trek, founding member Mick Mars announced his retirement due to his battle with Ankylosing spondylitis—an inflammatory disease that causes joint pain and stiffness. John 5 stepped in as a guitarist, taking Mars’ place.

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health,” said a statement. “We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing spondylitis for decades, and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.”

Following the announcement, the band became embroiled in a lawsuit filed by Mars, claiming his bandmates ousted him from the group, and that they have removed him from receiving profits associated with the band.

“Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” said Mars in an interview. “They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band.” He added: “It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band, so it’s the last man standing that collects everything.”

The group is currently on its highly anticipated 2023 world tour with DEF LEPPARD and Alice Cooper. Their next stop is in Sheffield, United Kingdom, on May 22. They will return to the United States in August. For upcoming appearances and tickets, visit HERE.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation