Blake Shelton Opens Up About His New Year’s Resolution to ”Stop Drinking Altogether”

There are a few things Blake Shelton hasn’t accomplished. He is an award-winning country singer, a successful businessman, married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, and won several seasons of The Voice. But when speaking about the upcoming holidays and some of his New Year’s resolutions, the singer explained one goal of his was to stop drinking and eventually cut it out altogether.

The idea to stop drinking alcohol isn’t new to Shelton. For some time, the singer discussed his love for drinking and hoped to one day stop. Although he has tried in the past, he seems always to find his way back. Not to mention, most tend to celebrate the holidays with a drink or two. But still, wanting to start 2024 off right, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet. That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard.”

Wanting to make not drinking his resolution for 2024, he added, “I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now—that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it.”

Blake Shelton Reveals Favorite New Year’s Eve Memory

After sharing his resolutions, Shelton discussed his favorite memory of New Year’s. While some might think it involved Stefani or celebrating in New York City, it really surrounded Adam Levine staying at the singer’s house. “Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma. It was New Year’s Eve, like maybe the second or third season of The Voice.”

And why was it so special? Well, according to Shelton, “The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie Deliverance? You should watch it. Well, he hasn’t been back.”

Bringing in the new year, Shelton will perform alongside Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Trace Adkins, and more for the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash. Excited about his upcoming set, he seemed more thrilled about seeing Adkins. “You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, ‘Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down … there’s nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins.”

