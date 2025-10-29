Stream It Good! Devo Making Upcoming Concert in Denver Available as a Paid Livestream Event via Veeps

Devo currently is on the road with The B-52s on the joint Cosmic De-Evolution tour, which wraps up this Sunday, November 2, in The Woodlands, Texas. After that show, Devo will resume its 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued! headlining trek on November 13 in Denver.

Videos by American Songwriter

The legendary New Wave band has now announced that the Denver concert will be made available as a worldwide livestream event via the Veeps streaming service. The show takes place at The Mission Ballroom.

[RELATED: Devo Co-Founder Shares Wild Last-Ditch Bid for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Membership]

The livestream costs $19.99 for non-Veeps subscribers in advance of the concert, and $24.99 on the day of the show. Veeps All Access subscribers will be able to view the event for free. Subscriptions can be purchased at Veeps.com. The concert will be available to watch on demand for three days after the livestream premiere. A limited run of exclusive merch items will be sold during the livestream.

A press release about the show describes Devo’s performances as “a high-energy blend of art, satire, and synth-fueled spectacle.” The show will feature songs from throughout the innovative group’s half-century career, including such classic tunes as “Uncontrollable Urge,” “Freedom of Choice,” “Girl U Want,” and the 1980 hit “Whip It.”

After the Denver concert, Devo has one more headlining date on its 2025 schedule, a December 15 performance at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. You can check the band’s full itinerary at ClubDevo.com.

About the New Devo Compilation Being Released

In other Devo news, a new compilation titled Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs from the DEVO Documentary, will be released on Friday, October 31. The album is a companion to the self-titled documentary about the band that premiered on Netflix on August 19.

The 12-track collection can be pre-ordered now. It’s available on CD, as a red-vinyl LP, and via streaming services. The retrospective includes the aforementioned “Uncontrollable Urge,” “Freedom of Choice,” “Girl U Want,” and “Whip It.” It also features “Mongoloid,” “Jocko Homo,” “Through Being Cool,” and Devo’s memorable covers of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Working in the Coal Mine.”

A limited-edition bundle also can be purchased at Devo’s online store. It features the red-vinyl LP and an insert signed by original members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh.

Energy Dome Frequencies Track List:

“Mongoloid” “Jocko Homo” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” “Uncontrollable Urge” “Girl U Want” “Freedom of Choice” “Whip It” “Gates of Steel” “Working in the Coal Mine” “Beautiful World” “Through Being Cool” “That’s Good”

(Courtesy of Veeps)