‘The Voice’ Finale: Reba McEntire and DEK of Hearts Team Up for Festive “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Performance

DEK of Hearts just took The Voice stage alongside Reba McEntire. During the show’s Dec. 16 season 28 finale, the Mic Drop Button-winning trio, who is part of Niall Horan’s team, performed “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with the country legend.

Videos by American Songwriter

DEK of Hearts’ performance with McEntire wasn’t always in the cards.

During the episode, each of the six remaining contestants were slated to perform alongside their coach. However, Horan was put on vocal rest and thus unable to sing with his team members.

As such, McEntire stepped in to perform with DEK of Hearts, as well as with her own team’s finalist, Aubrey Nicole. Meanwhile Horan’s season 23 winner, Gina Miles, performed with his other finalist, Aiden Ross.

What to Know About The Voice‘s Season 28 Finale

Though Horan couldn’t take the stage, his chances for a season 28 win remain good.

Both he and Michael Bublé entered the finale with two representatives each. Horan selected Ross as his finalist, while Bublé chose Jazz McKenzie as his.

America, however, stepped in to move Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts and Team Bublé’s Max Chambers into the finale as wild card contestants.

McEntire and Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, have one remaining contestant each, Nicole for the former and Ralph Edwards for the latter.

Should either Chambers or McKenzie come out victorious it would give Bublé a three-peat. The successful coach previously won season 26 with Sofronio Vasquez and season 27 with Adam David.

As for Horan, he’s won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s served as a coach—season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley. Unlike Bublé, though, should Horan come out victorious on Tuesday, his three wins would not be consecutive.

McEntire, meanwhile, was hoping for win number two, having previously won season 25 with Asher HaVon. As for Snoop, he was hoping for his first-ever win as a coach after coming in fifth place on season 26.

After the conclusion of season 28, fans won’t have to wait long for more episodes of The Voice.

Season 29 of the series, which has been dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, will kick off Feb. 23 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Each returning coach has previously won the competition. Clarkson has won four times, Legend once, and Levine three times.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC