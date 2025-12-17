‘The Voice’ Season 28 Winner Crowned (Spoilers): See Full Results and Reactions

The Voice has a new champion! During a live episode on Dec. 16, host Carson Daly announced the latest winner of the NBC competition series.

Videos by American Songwriter

Going into the two-part finale six artists remained. Michael Bublé and Niall Horan each had two artists representing them. Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie as his finalist, while Horan chose Aiden Ross as his.

America then came through for the men by voting Bublé’s Max Chambers and Horan’s DEK of Hearts as the wild cards finalists.

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg each had one artist vying for the crown, Aubrey Nicole for the former and Ralph Edwards for the latter.

The stakes were high going into the finale. Bublé was vying for his third win in a row after previously coming out victorious with Sofronio Vasquez and Adam David.

Horan was also on the hunt for his third win, though it would be a non-consecutive one. He won season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley.

McEntire, meanwhile, was hoping for win number two, having previously won season 25 with Asher HaVon. As for Snoop, he was hoping for his first-ever win as a coach after coming in fifth place on season 26.

After nearly two hours of performances and anticipation, Daly began by announcing the artist in sixth place. That person was determined to be Team Bublé’s Jazz McKenzie.

In fifth place was Bublé’s second finalist, Max Chambers. Team Reba’s Aubrey Nicole was then named the fourth place finisher. In third place was Team Niall’s country trio DEK of Hearts.

With Team Niall’s Aiden Ross and Team Snoop’s Ralph Edwards remaining on stage, Daly revealed the season 28 winner to be the former singer. That gave Horan his third win as a coach. The former One Direction singer has come out victorious on every season on which he’s served as a coach.

What Happened During the Season 28 Finale of The Voice

During the episode, each coach performed duets with their artists.

There was on exception, though, as a sick Horan was put on vocal rest and unable to take the stage. In his place, Miles performed “Last Christmas” with Ross, while McEntire performed “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with DEK of Hearts.

As for her duet with her own finalist, McEntire and Nicole sang a stunning rendition of “Mary, Did You Know.”

Bublé’s time on stage included a performance of “Jingle Bell Rock” with McKenzie and “Blue Christmas” with Chambers.

Meanwhile, Snoop sang “This Christmas” alongside Edwards.

Other performers also took the stage in the finale. Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez performed, as did XG, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, and Neal Schon.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC