The War On Drugs Announce December Benefit Shows

The War On Drugs have announced a series of shows that will benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that raises and coordinates investments in the Philadelphia public schools. The series of shows are dubbed “Drugcember to Remember.”

After a two year break, the 2022 Drugcember series will consist of three intimate performances that will take place from December 19-21 at Johnny Brenda’s in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Additional fundraising will happen via an auction beginning in January. Auction items will include a Golden Ticket good for a pair of tickets to any headline show from The War on Drugs for the next five years, signed memorabilia from Philadelphia professional sports teams, signed instruments from The War on Drugs, and signed items from additional musicians. Each night will also feature an in-person live raffle with a special selection of curated prizes.

Tickets for the three shows are available here: Tickets for Dec. 19th | Tickets for Dec. 20th | Tickets for Dec. 21st.



Started in 2018 by The War On Drugs, Drugcember is a chance for the band to play in their hometown and bring the charitable energy of the season to the city. The series this year caps off a year of 100-plus shows played throughout North America and Europe in support of their newest album, 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and follows the band receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song for “Harmonia’s Dream.”



“There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia,” The War On Drugs’ bandleader Adam Granduciel said. “We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly.”



“We are incredibly grateful for The War On Drug’s ongoing commitment to supporting Philadelphia’s public school children,” says Kathy Rubino, Vice President of Development for The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. “The example they set and generosity they inspire is uplifting to students across our great city.”



For more information on The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, visit here.

