Luke Combs Invites Bootleggers to a Weekend Getaway in Florida

Luke Combs is, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in country music. He has a history of launching albums and singles to the top of the charts. He has also brought his brand of country music to countless fans around the world. At the same time, he knows that he owes all of his success to those fans. This is especially true for his diehard fan club members the Bootleggers. As a result, he likes to give back to them where he can. This fall, he’s doing so in a big way with the Bootleggers Bonfire Weekend.

The Bootleggers Bonfire Weekend will take place in Miramar Beach, Florida from October 10-12. Limited to just 5,000 guests, the three-day event will allow some lucky fans to get up close and personal with Combs and hear two killer sets from the award-winning singer/songwriter.

Combs will play two sets during the event. One will feature his hit-packed touring setlist. With the other set, he’ll dig a little deeper into his well of songs to pull songs that fans usually don’t hear when he’s onstage. That set may include some new music. After all, he has been teasing unreleased songs on social media for a couple of months now. Additionally, there is his collaboration with Post Malone, “I Ain’t Got a Guy for That,” which might make an appearance.

Luke Combs Invites Bootleggers to the Beach

Registered Bootleggers received an email about the weekend getaway earlier this month. That email contained all of the info about the event as well as a video invitation from the man himself. “Bootleggers, listen. We’re going to the beach, man. October 10 through the 12, Miramar Beach, Florida, Bootlegger Bonfire. It’s going to be insane,” he said in the video. “I’m going to be doing a couple sets of music. I’ve got some of my favorite artists comin’ out. We’re gonna have the band involved. We’re gonna have songwriters involved. There’s gonna be all kinds of stuff going on,” he said.

“I can’t wait, man. I can’t wait for you guys to have this experience,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for a really, really, really long time to make it perfect for you guys.”

So, if you’re a Bootlegger, check your email. Tomorrow (February 28) is the final day to RSVP and sign up for the presale.

