LOOK: Beyoncé Celebrates Valentine’s Day With a Little Bit of Country and a lot of ”Love”

With hit songs like “Crazy in Love”, “Baby Boy”, and “Halo”, Rolling Stone considered Beyoncé to be one of the greatest vocalists of all time. And while she sold a staggering 200 million records throughout her time in music, she also received countless awards, including 32 Grammy Awards. Often referred to as “Queen Bey”, the singer is a pop culture icon that continues to produce music. She recently released her newest song “Texas Hold ‘Em”, which saw the artist step into the world of country music. And given that yesterday was Valentine’s Day, Beyoncé decided to promote her new song with a special photoshoot.

Having over 319 million followers on Instagram, Beyoncé shared a collage of pictures on the platform, showing a blend between country and fashion. Displaying different poses, the singer also placed her new song in the background. She captioned the post, writing, “Happy Valentines Day to you, sending lots of love.”

Gaining over one million likes, fans gushed over the pictures. One fan commented, “Oh baby, circus circus ain’t had this much shine since the 80s. And love all of these looks Mrs. Carter.” Another comment read, “Okay, we getting Essence covers, commercials, content and an album!!! These are the visuals baby…”

Beyoncé Taking Over Country Music Radio

Besides sharing her Valentine’s Day post, Beyoncé also released another song “16 Carriages” that will appear with “Texas Hold ‘Em” on her newest album Renaissance Act II. Beyoncé’s newest album will hit shelves on March 29 and marks her first album in two years. Back in 2022 when she released Renaissance, the singer claimed it was going to be a “three-act project.” “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

Since the release of “Texas Hold ‘Em”, the single received high praise. Roger Harris, the manager of KYKC radio station, recently discussed the impact the singer had on country music, noting, “I’ve never experienced anything in my career like the amount of communications that we received in support of the song.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)