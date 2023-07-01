Olivia Rodrigo Receives Promposal During ‘Vampire’ Music Video Premiere

While attending the premiere of the music video for her new song, “Vampire,” one of Olivia Rodrigo‘s fans asked her a rather peculiar question. The premiere occurred in Playa Vista, California at YouTube‘s headquarters this past Thursday night.

During the premiere, Rodrigo was walking through the event when a male fan exclaimed, “You wanna, like, go to prom with me?” Rodrigo seemed to be ecstatic by the invitation, replying, “I’ve always wanted to go to prom. Give me your number!” The crowd at the event heard the exchange, and let out a series of cheers.

The video for “Vampire” is directed by Petra Collins. The song is the first single from Rodrigo’s second studio album, Guts, which will be released on September 8.

The premiere celebrated the horror-esque music video for “Vampire” by showcasing banners that promoted the fictitious “19th Annual Awards” that are featured in the video. There were also stations inspired by the video that guests were able to take photos at.

At the premiere, Rodrigo told the crowd, “I hope you guys had fun at all the little stations. I know it doesn’t really make a ton of sense right now, but trust that it will make sense once you watch the video.”

Rodrigo then added, “I made this video with my friend Petra Collins, who’s amazing. I’ve been following her for years. I’ve been saving her photos on my Pinterest since I was 15, so I feel really lucky that I get to make art with her now.”

During an interview with Apple Music, Rodrigo opened up about how “Vampire” initially came to be. She told the outlet, “I wrote the song on the piano, super chill, in December of last year. And my producer Dan [Nigro] and I finished it in January and finished writing it. And I’ve just always been really obsessed with songs that are very dynamic.”

On Instagram, Rodrigo revealed that writing “Vampire” was a cathartic experience. In her post, Rodrigo stated “Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. im so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever.”

