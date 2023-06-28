Olivia Rodrigo Shares Teaser for “Vampire” Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo is back and is giving us what we want! The singer is gearing up to release her new single, “Vampire,” which will be accompanied by a music video.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a captivating preview posted on Instagram, Rodrigo offered a glimpse into the highly anticipated music video. The 20-year-old sensation is seen laying down in a grass field under the moon as a piano plays in the background.

Directed by Petra Collins, who has previously collaborated with Rodrigo on notable music videos like “Good 4 U” and “Brutal,” the video will be released alongside the single at midnight ET on Friday, June 30.

“Vampire” serves as the introductory track for Rodrigo’s highly awaited second album, GUTS, which will be released on September 8. In a press statement, Rodrigo expressed that GUTS will focus on “growing pains” and the journey of self-discovery she’s currently navigating.“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Shares Letter to Fans Teasing Second Studio Album



Following her groundbreaking debut album SOUR, this new release marks the Grammy winner’s comeback since 2021. SOUR, garnered immense praise from critics and achieved remarkable commercial success, receiving several accolades, including three Grammy Awards.

Rodrigo has two chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100, a number-one album on the Billboard 200, and five multi-Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She has been honored with an American Music Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Recognizing her exceptional talent and impact, Time magazine named Rodrigo 2021 Entertainer of the Year, while Billboard honored her as Woman of the Year in 2022.