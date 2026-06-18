Fans Keep Wearing Diapers to Olivia Rodrigo’s Concerts—and Yes, She Can Smell It

Just a few days ago, Olivia Rodrigo released her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Thrilled over the project, the singer hopes to hit the road in September for the Unraveled Tour. Having helmed tours in the past for her previous albums, Sour and Guts, the hitmaker is an expert when it comes to concerts. And while she hopes that every fan attending her concert has an unforgettable time, Rodrigo revealed the one part of her shows that she can actually smell.

When appearing on Kiss FM with hosts Tyler West and Chloe Burrows, Rodrigo was asked a rather unusual question when they wanted to know about the worst place she had ever used the restroom at. The singer opted not to reveal the answer, but instead, discussed how some fans at her show wear diapers to make sure they don’t lose their spot.

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Olivia Rodrigo on people wearing diapers to festivals:



“that’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled.” pic.twitter.com/2yg0fAlvEf — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) June 17, 2026

Buying a front-row ticket can easily cost thousands, but what happens when there are no seats? When it comes to the “first come, first served” method, fans don’t only stumble over each other, but Rodrigo insisted, “I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show.”

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Even Fans Are Stunned Over Olivia Rodrigo’s Statement

Fighting crowds for hours only to have it ruined over a bathroom break would be heartbreaking. But for Rodrigo, she promised there was no hiding a diaper in the front row. “That’s been an experience as a performer that I have… smelled.”

It wasn’t just Rodrigo fans who were willing to wear a diaper. For fans wanting to celebrate the new year in Times Square, they will use the same method to make sure they protect their spot for the show. “Everyone is wearing diapers, they sit there all day. I think about it kind of often.”

While not a new trend at concerts or festivals, fans wanted it to come to an end immediately. “People need to grow up and stop doing crap like this.” Another person continued, “I genuinely don’t know how someone could actually do that. How can you even enjoy the concert if you’re just standing in sh** or pee.”

As bizarre as the practice may seem, Rodrigo’s comments sparked plenty of reactions on social media, with many fans calling the trend unnecessary. Thankfully, Rodrigo has plenty to focus on beyond strange concert smells, with her new album released and the Unraveled Tour just around the corner.



(Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)