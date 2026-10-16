On This Day in 1977, Debby Boone Started a Record-Breaking Run at No. 1 With a Song That Won an Oscar

On this day (October 15) in 1977, Debby Boone topped the Hot 100 chart with “You Light Up My Life.” It stayed at No. 1 for ten consecutive weeks, setting a new record for the longest stay at the top of the Hot 100. It also topped the Adult Contemporary chart and went to No. 1 in Canada. A year later, a version of the song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Joseph Brooks wrote “You Light Up My Life” for his movie of the same name. Originally, he tapped jingle singer Kasey Cisyk, who also appeared in the film, to record the song. Her version appears on the original motion picture soundtrack and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. However, Brooks chose not to use her recording as a single. Instead, he offered the song to Boone, who released it as her debut single.

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Boone’s recording sounds almost identical to Cisyk’s original. According to Songfacts, that was by design. Brooks pushed her to sound as much like the original recording as possible. At times, his heavy-handed instruction left Boone in tears.

The Song That Launched Debby Boone’s Career

Before she recorded “You Light Up My Life,” Debby Boone sang with her family, The Boones, and saw some chart success. This massive international hit was the beginning of her solo recording career.

“You Light Up My Life” was the lead single and title track from Boone’s debut album. The LP reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Unfortunately, it was her only album to reach the top 10. Her sophomore album, Midstream, was also her last to reach the chart. It peaked at No. 147. The album’s title track was her only No. 1 on the Hot 100. She landed two more singles on the chart, but they failed to reach the top 40. Boone reached the top of the country chart with “Are You on the Road to Lovin’ Me Again” in 1980.

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Boone is not bitter about being a one-hit wonder, though. In an interview, Boone revealed that she has an increasing “sense of appreciation and gratitude” for the song. “Instead of ‘I want people to listen to something else!’ or ‘I want to be known for something else!’ I think ‘Wow, this song has connected me to people and afforded me the privilege of doing what I love to do,’” she explained. “When I begin that song, it’s palpable what happens through every single theater. You see people go to a place where that song meant something to them,” she added. “You feel a connection, a deep emotional connection.”

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