Tim McGraw Pens a Heartfelt Tribute to His “Complete Soulmate” That Will Have You Never Doubting if True Love Exists Ever Again

While both singers produced lasting careers in country music, out of the studio, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill found themselves falling in love. In 1996, the couple took their relationship to the next level when they got married. Since that moment, the two have welcomed three children and collaborated on several songs like “It’s Your Love.” And speaking of love, McGraw recently shared a touching post to celebrate their 29th anniversary, labeling Hill his “soulmate.”

Crossing a major milestone in their lives together, McGraw took a moment to look back on the amazing lives they shared together. Considering himself one of the luckiest guys in the world, he posted a picture of them sharing an intimate moment. He wrote, “29 years ago, on this day Oct 6 1996, I was on cloud 9! I was marrying the girl of my dreams, she was everything, my complete soulmate!”

Tim McGraw Promises His Love For Faith Hill “Grows Each Passing Year”

With McGraw not wanting to forget a single memory, he reminisced on the key moments of their lives. “We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you.”

Completely mesmerized by the love Hill showered him with, McGraw ended his statement with, “When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you. You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year.”

Besides being a mother to Maggie, Gracie, and Audrey, Hill continued to expand her legacy in the entertainment industry. Releasing her last album, The Rest of Our Life, which featured McGraw, she also explored a career in Hollywood.

Starring in films like The Stepford Wives and Dixieland, most might remember her appearing in a flashback scene for the hit show Yellowstone. That single moment led her to co-star in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

As McGraw and Hill continue to inspire fans with both their music and enduring love story, their 29-year journey together stands as a timeless reminder that true love – like a good country song – only gets better with time.



