One of Country Music’s Oldest Performers Dies at 95

While Frankie Miller’s life took him far beyond the stage, he was always a country singer first. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the singer not only showcased his talents but also his songwriting abilities. It was that talent that brought him to the Grand Ole Opry stage. And over the years, he toured with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, George Jones, Patsy Cline, and numerous others. A country music legend himself, sadly, Miller passed away at 95.

The news of Miller’s passing was shared by News Channel 5. According to the report, Miller passed away of natural causes while being cared for at his home. Passing away on August 29, the Heart of Texas Records President Tracy Pitcox said, “Frankie had just completed work and released his biography, The Blackland Farmer: Life Among Country Music Legends, written by Greg Wilson. He remained active in the industry and continued to enjoy making music into his 90s.”

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Able to put the final touches on his own story, Miller’s biography offered a glimpse into a life that stretched across some of country music’s most crucial eras. From the rise of honky-tonk to the outlaw movement, Miller watched country music transform around him. And through it all, he remained connected to the music that first put his name on the charts.

[RELATED: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80]

Frankie Miller Goes To War

But Miller’s life wasn’t full of tours, No. 1 hits, or riches. Instead, during the 1950s, Miller found himself traveling overseas to fight in the Korean War. During his time in combat, the singer earned the rank of sergeant and received a Bronze Star for his heroics.

Eventually returning home, Miller picked up his career right where he left it. And with decades in the industry, he released timeless classics like “Blackland Farmer.” When hitting the airwaves, the song climbed the charts and gained Miller high praise. But now, fans turned the song into a tribute as one comment read, “Rest in peace, Mr. Frankie Miller.”

Leaving behind more than a discography, Miller had the love of his two daughters, Lori Chaney and Sandi Wilson. He also carried the title of grandpa with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Although gone, Miller lived a life full of stories, love, and dreams. From serving his country to sharing the stage with some of music’s biggest legends, he experienced more than most could fit into a lifetime.



(Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)