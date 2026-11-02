One Year Ago Today, We Lost the Grateful Dead Singer Who Also Sang on No. 1 Hits by Elvis Presley and Percy Sledge

On this day (November 2) in 2025, Donna Jean Godchaux died in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 78. She was a member of the Grateful Dead during the 1970s. She toured the world with the legendary jam band as a backup and lead vocalist. Before that, she was a session singer in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where she contributed to tracks by Cher, Neil Diamond, Duane Allman, and many more. Notably, she provided backing vocals on Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Godchaux knew she wanted to be a singer when she was very young. When she was six years old, she would sit on her family’s back porch and sing along with the radio. “I would keep listening to the songs when they came on the radio and learn the melody. When the song came on again, I would start learning the harmony part. By the time the song had played on the radio a few times, I had learned all three harmony parts,” she recalled. “I just grew up hearing harmonies.”

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Donna Godchaux Recalls Singing with Elvis Presley

As a teenager, she sang demos after school. After graduating from high school, she began working as a session singer with a group called Southern Comfort in Muscle Shoals. During her time with the group, she sang on recordings from some of the biggest stars in the music business. One of the highlights of her early career was recording “Suspicious Minds” with Elvis Presley.

“It was one of the most amazing times of my life,” she said of the sessions. “I had gone to see Love Me Tender when I was nine or ten, and everybody in the audience was screaming. But he was so kind to us and encouraging and complimentary. It was a wonderful time. He was a gentleman of the highest degree,” she added.

Touring with the Grateful Dead

Donna Godchaux (nee Thatcher) moved to California and married keyboardist Keith Godchaux in 1970. Two years later, they joined the Grateful Dead.

“I have just been fortunate enough to have been in the right place at the right time,” she said. “Number one, in Muscle Shoals and number two, in San Francisco, where [The Grateful Dead] just happened to be looking for a keyboard player. Keith became the keyboard player. Then, I joined the band as a singer,” she recalled, modestly. She introduced her late first husband to Jerry Garcia.

They were with the band from 1972 until 1979, the year before Keith Godchaux died. While in the band, they toured the United States and Europe. She also appeared on several albums, including Wake of the Flood, From the Mars Hotel, Blues for Allah, Terrapin Station, and Shakedown Street. She was also in the Dead when they played three shows in front of the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

“Those were really exciting, fulfilling, deep times and we had a blast in Egypt,” she recalled. “Not only were there the concerts we did and the venue was filled to capacity, we took a three-day trip down the Nile on a private boat and that was just one of the most glorious experiences of my life.”

Donna Godchaux’s Other Ventures

After leaving the Grateful Dead, Donna and Keith Godchaux formed the Heart of Gold Band. After he died, she remarried and formed the Donna Jean Godchaux band. In 2006, she formed Donna Jean & the Tricksters.

In total, her various bands released eight studio albums between 1975 and 2014.

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She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead in 1994. In 2016, she became a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

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