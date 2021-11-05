Ozzy Osbourne News Round-Up: Singer Drops 40th Anniversary of ‘Diary of a Madman’; New LP Set for Spring

The King of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, released a new expanded digital edition of his now-40-year-old LP, Diary of a Madman. It was Osbourne’s second solo release in his career, and the last to feature Hall of Famer Randy Rhoads.

To celebrate, Osbourne released a new music video, which features exclusive images from Ross Halfin’s newly released Randy Rhoads book. Watch the new vid below.

The expanded edition also includes a new track: a live version of Obourne’s top five hit “Flying High Again.”

Fans can pre-order vinyl copies of the reissue here and see new live videos featuring songs from the album below.

In addition to the re-release, Guitar World reports that Osbourne’s new, forthcoming solo LP, which is as of yet unnamed and will be his latest since his 2020 LP, Ordinary Man, is set for release sometime in “spring 2022.”

The outlet noted that the Osbourne’s LP is listed in a new Sony catalog of anticipated works.

Said Guitar World: “Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Ordinary Man, will land by spring 2022, according to Sony’s recent financial statement.”

Mark your calendars!

THE DIARY OF A MADMAN 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition track list:

Over the Mountain Flying High Again You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll Believer Little Dolls Tonight S.A.T.O. Diary of a Madman Believer (live)* Flying High Again (live)*

*previously unavailable digitally

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia