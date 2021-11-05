Post Malone & The Weeknd Drop Epic Breakup Anthem in First-Ever Collaboration

As the result of a long-overdue meeting of the minds, Post Malone and The Weeknd have dropped their first collaboration. The new single, titled “One Right Now,” officially debuted today (November 5) after both pop/R&B singers teased the track earlier this week.

Lyrically, “One Right Now” brazenly covers the messiest parts of a breakup, and the two singers bring their synth swagger to the track’s irresistible beats. This song is reportedly the first track off of Malone’s upcoming fourth album, following his 2019 triple-platinum release, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The date of Malone’s forthcoming record has yet to be released, and The Weeknd is also in the throes of revealing a new record of his own.

In addition to “One Right Now,” The Weeknd has been on a tour of features. The artist appeared on “Moth To A Flame” with Swedish House Mafia in October, “Hurricane” from Kanye’s highly-anticipated Donda release, and “off the table” with Ariana Grande.

Listen to “One Right Now” by Post Malone and The Weeknd below.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images