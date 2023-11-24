Ozzy Osbourne Reprimanded for Smoking Weed, Fears He Has 10 Years to Live, “At Best”

Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is not in great health. He is suffering from a rare but mild form of Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, he is dealing with limited mobility after a series of spinal surgeries. Recently, he revealed that he’s once again finding comfort in the sweet leaf after years of abstaining.

Last night Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne spoke to The Sun ahead of the inaugural Rolling Stone UK awards. The aging rocker has had plenty of time to think about things. He knows that he doesn’t have many years left. “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful, and miserable existence,” he told the outlet.

“I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to Switzerland and get it done quickly.” He added, “I saw my father die of cancer,” he added. Switzerland allows for “voluntary assisted death” and houses a number of clinics to help terminal patients die on their own terms.

“I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently,” Osbourne said. She was not happy with the decision. “What are you doing that for? It’ll fucking kill you,” she told him at the time.

“I said, ‘How long do you want me to fucking live for?’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and, when you’re older, time picks up speed,” Osbourne added.

The Prince of Darkness has accepted that he doesn’t have many years left to live. However, that hasn’t stopped him from making plans for the future. His touring days are over, but he hopes to still be able to do one-off shows here and there.

“If I can perform again, I will. I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy,” he said. “What’s the fucking point in that? I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But, I couldn’t do that.”

“My fans are what it’s all about. If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life,’” Osbourne said. “That’s what I’m working toward, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

(Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM)