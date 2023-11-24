Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals to Dua Lipa His Plan for Who Will Replace Him

Having stood on the frontlines of technology since the 1970s, Apple is more than a company currently worth $3 trillion as it helped usher in a new era of electronics. Much like the Walkman and CD player, in 2007, Apple unveiled the iPhone, which completely took the world by storm. Currently, the iPhone makes up a staggering 15.6% of smartphones on the market today. While Steve Jobs helped catapult the company into the mainstream, in 2011, Tim Cook took over as the CEO of Apple and although he has no plans to step down anytime soon, he recently discussed the process of picking a new leader who encompasses the Apple brand.

Tim Cook Always Prepared For The Unknown

Besides holding three Grammy Awards and two Guinness World Records, singer Dua Lipa also hosts her own podcast, “At Your Service.” Welcoming numerous celebrities and influencers to her podcast, the songwriter recently sat down with Cook to discuss his position at Apple, what it takes to be CEO, and what the future might look like. While Cook is sure to keep Apple’s future plans a secret, he admitted that his day starts at 3:45 a.m. and usually entails a plethora of meetings. That might not sound enticing to some, but for Cook – he admitted that he can’t “envision his life” without Apple in it.

Although Cook loves working at Apple, he noted that the company has a plan in place if something were to happen.”We’re a company that believes in succession plans and we have very detailed succession plans. Because something that’s unpredictable can always happen. I can step off the wrong curb tomorrow.”

Looking On The Inside

Back when Cook took control from Jobs, who hinted at a bright future ahead for Apple, he often speculated if he could live up to the vision set by the former CEO. Since taking on the CEO role, Cook helped launch a new wave of iPhones, the Apple Watch, and AirPods. According to analysts, under his supervision, the company is expected to cross the $4 trillion mark by 2025.

While the final decision as to who takes over Apple after Cook is a board decision, the CEO revealed, “I really want the person to come from within Apple”. Cook refused to offer up any certain names at the time but explained that one aspect of his job is to groom certain individuals whom the board could choose from. But for now, Cook seems content with helping guide Apple into the future.

