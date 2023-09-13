Ozzy Osbourne Gives Health Update: “I’m in a Lot of Discomfort”

After recently being forced to cancel a headlining performance at the Power Trip festival, Ozzy Osbourne will undergo surgery once again, due to various injuries he’s experienced in the past. On a September 12 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy discussed the current status of his health.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020. In 2003, the “No More Tears” singer was injured in a quad bike crash and needed metal rods to be placed inside his body. When he took a fall in 2019, the rods were dislodged. Ozzy went through major surgery in June 2022.

“My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed,” Ozzy said in the most recent episode of his podcast, per NME. “Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em… All I know is right now is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

Ozzy soon discussed the issues he’s been experiencing with his back. “In my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward,” Ozzy stated.

His wife, Sharon, weighed in as well. “I said to [Ozzy], ‘Why did you always walk like that?’ And he said, ‘I thought it was cool when I was a kid.'”

Sharon also opened up about recent doctor’s visits that she accompanied her husband to. “[The doctor] said, ‘Look, we don’t know if it’s gonna work, if it’s not. We’re gonna second and a third opinion.’ And he’s doing that now.”

During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne discussed just how broken up her father is over not performing at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California. “We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” Kelly said.

