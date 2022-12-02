Parker McCollum Shares Reflective New Song “Stoned”

Parker McCollum is rounding out his already stellar year with his latest release, “Stoned.” The track follows his single, “Handle on You.” Both serve as teasers for his follow-up project to 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy.

Written by McCollum, Brett James and Mark Holman, the reflective track explores the universal experience of loneliness and misunderstanding and the routes we take to curb those emotions. He sings, I feel like the whole world won’t ever understand my heart / That’s the hardest part of bein’ alone / That’s why I stay stoned. Listen to the song below.

“I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them,” McCollum said in a statement. “This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!”

In addition to releasing “Stoned,” the public on sale for McCollum’s 2023 headlining dates has opened today (Dec. 2). McCollum has tapped Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry, and the Randy Rogers Band for support along the trek. McCollum also will join Morgan Wallen on select dates across his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. Find both tours’ dates, here.

McCollum spoke to American Songwriter about his still-unnamed fourth album earlier this year. He describe the project as, “The same ole’ me: heartbreak, love songs, and everything going terribly wrong. I’ve tried to write about love going right but, it’s not as fun.”

He continued, “When I was recording this album, I tried to throw in a couple of different things. I just didn’t want to be pigeonholed into a certain sound or certain style. I give them 10 or 12 songs of what they expect and then one or two that come out of left field.”

