Lewis Capaldi Shares Long-Teased New Single ‘Pointless’

After much teasing on social media, pop singer Lewis Capaldi has finally shared his loved-up new single, “Pointless.”
The song offers another taste of his long-awaited sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the arrival of which he announced in November 2022.
“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” the “Someone You Loved” artist explained. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
Emotion is evident throughout “Pointless,” a song about the one person who makes life feel worthwhile when everything else seems, well… pointless. Listen to the heartfelt new song, below.
“Pointless” follows the previously released “Forget Me.” Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is set to drop on May 19, 2023, just after the singer wraps the North American leg of his extensive 2023 world tour.
North American Tour Dates:
March 30 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
April 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
April 22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 26 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
April 28 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
May 11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
