Lewis Capaldi Shares Long-Teased New Single ‘Pointless’

After much teasing on social media, pop singer Lewis Capaldi has finally shared his loved-up new single, “Pointless.”

The song offers another taste of his long-awaited sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the arrival of which he announced in November 2022.

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” the “Someone You Loved” artist explained. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Emotion is evident throughout “Pointless,” a song about the one person who makes life feel worthwhile when everything else seems, well… pointless. Listen to the heartfelt new song, below.

“Pointless” follows the previously released “Forget Me.” Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is set to drop on May 19, 2023, just after the singer wraps the North American leg of his extensive 2023 world tour.

March 30 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

April 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

April 22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 26 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

April 28 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

May 11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images