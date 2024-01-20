Watch: Parker McCollum Taunts Rowdy Female Fans After Kicking Them Out of Concert for Fighting

Parker McCollum kicked off his Burn It Down Tour on Thursday (January 18) at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. He was less than halfway through his headlining set when he had to stop the show to eject a pair of concertgoers who were getting a little too rowdy for his liking.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ticketholders had already enjoyed opening sets from Larry Fleet and King Calaway before McCollum took the stage. It’s safe to assume that some fans spent that time downing beers in preparation for the main event. Following that line of thinking, it seems that a pair of attendees couldn’t hold their booze and started a fistfight during McCollum’s set.

[Parker McCollum Burn It Down Tour: Get Tickets]

According to Music Mayhem, McCollum was performing “Speed” when the altercation happened. He stopped the show to see what was going on. He asked the crowd, “What’s the deal? What’s going on here.” As people close to the stage tried to explain, event staff made their way to the scene of the ruckus. Then, McCollum told security he wanted both women booted from the show. That’s where the video below picks up.

“Well, both of them got to go,” he said. “Get ‘em the f-ck outta here,” he added for good measure. Then, he began lecturing the two disrupters as they were being walked out. “People pay hard-earned money to come see a show and y’all gonna come in here and f-ck it up six songs in,” he said as the crowd cheered. “See ya,” he said while waving. “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round.”

McCollum is only two stops into the tour that will keep him on the road until August. Check out the full list of remaining dates below.

01/20 | Eugene, OR | Matthew Knight Arena

01/25 | West Valley City, UT | Maverik Center

01/26 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center

01/27 | Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

02/01 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center

02/02 | Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena

02/03 | West Lafayette, IN | Elliott Hall of Music

02/08 | Kalamazoo, MI | Wings Event Center

02/09 | Dayton, OH | Nutter Center

02/10 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena

03/01 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

03/02 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena

04/04 | Abilene, TX | Taylor County Expo Center

04/05 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena

04/11 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

04/12 | Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Civic Center

04/13 | Waco, TX | Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium

04/18 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center

04/19 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre

05/02 | Salina, KS | Tony’s Pizza Events Center

05/03 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

05/04 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena

05/24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

05/25 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

05/26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amp

06/01 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

06/08 | Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/27 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

06/28 | Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/29 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

07/18 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

07/19 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater

08/15 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/17 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/23 | Rio Rancho, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center

08/25 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/30 | College Station, TX | Reed Arena

08/31 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may receive an affiliate commission.