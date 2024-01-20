Watch: Parker McCollum Taunts Rowdy Female Fans After Kicking Them Out of Concert for Fighting

Parker McCollum kicked off his Burn It Down Tour on Thursday (January 18) at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. He was less than halfway through his headlining set when he had to stop the show to eject a pair of concertgoers who were getting a little too rowdy for his liking.
Ticketholders had already enjoyed opening sets from Larry Fleet and King Calaway before McCollum took the stage. It’s safe to assume that some fans spent that time downing beers in preparation for the main event. Following that line of thinking, it seems that a pair of attendees couldn’t hold their booze and started a fistfight during McCollum’s set.
According to Music Mayhem, McCollum was performing “Speed” when the altercation happened. He stopped the show to see what was going on. He asked the crowd, “What’s the deal? What’s going on here.” As people close to the stage tried to explain, event staff made their way to the scene of the ruckus. Then, McCollum told security he wanted both women booted from the show. That’s where the video below picks up.
“Well, both of them got to go,” he said. “Get ‘em the f-ck outta here,” he added for good measure. Then, he began lecturing the two disrupters as they were being walked out. “People pay hard-earned money to come see a show and y’all gonna come in here and f-ck it up six songs in,” he said as the crowd cheered. “See ya,” he said while waving. “The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round.”
Parker McCollum’s Burn It Down Tour Dates
McCollum is only two stops into the tour that will keep him on the road until August. Check out the full list of remaining dates below.
- 01/20 | Eugene, OR | Matthew Knight Arena
- 01/25 | West Valley City, UT | Maverik Center
- 01/26 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena Inside The Mountain America Center
- 01/27 | Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- 02/01 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center
- 02/02 | Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena
- 02/03 | West Lafayette, IN | Elliott Hall of Music
- 02/08 | Kalamazoo, MI | Wings Event Center
- 02/09 | Dayton, OH | Nutter Center
- 02/10 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena
- 03/01 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
- 03/02 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena
- 04/04 | Abilene, TX | Taylor County Expo Center
- 04/05 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
- 04/11 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- 04/12 | Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Civic Center
- 04/13 | Waco, TX | Touchdown Alley at McClane Stadium
- 04/18 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center
- 04/19 | Greensboro, NC | White Oak Amphitheatre
- 05/02 | Salina, KS | Tony’s Pizza Events Center
- 05/03 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
- 05/04 | Columbia, MO | Mizzou Arena
- 05/24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
- 05/25 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion
- 05/26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amp
- 06/01 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place
- 06/08 | Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- 06/27 | Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
- 06/28 | Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 06/29 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
- 07/18 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
- 07/19 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater
- 08/15 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- 08/16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- 08/17 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 08/23 | Rio Rancho, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center
- 08/25 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- 08/30 | College Station, TX | Reed Arena
- 08/31 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena
