Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Channels Jimi Hendrix With Blistering National Anthem at Seahawks Home Opener

Tonight’s NFL matchup was a key moment for the New England Patriots. Just a few months ago, the Patriots watched their season end with a blistering loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX. Looking for revenge, the Patriots and Seahawks wasted no time inflicting a great deal of pain. But even before the first hit, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready showcased the talent that made him a legend when he channeled Jimi Hendrix with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

The national anthem might be known around the world, but it was incredibly difficult to perform. Add millions of people watching, and that pressure hit an all-time high. But that mattered little to McCready. Spending decades in the spotlight, the musician cruised through the performance, letting his guitar carry the anthem. With every note, McCready turned the opening moments of the NFL season into a celebration of the city that helped shape his career.

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Pearl Jam National Anthem.



Inject this into my veins. pic.twitter.com/Jxr1oasjsJ — NFL Numbers Guy (@NFLNumbersGuy) September 10, 2026

For McCready, Seattle held a special place in his heart. It was the city that helped launch the career of Pearl Jam. Keeping that theme, organizers added Soundgarden, another Seattle band, to the halftime show.

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Mike McCready Considers NFL Invitation Scary But Special

Before taking the field, McCready discussed how important the moment was to him. But at the same time, he didn’t shy away from the nerves he felt. “It’s way scary in a way, because I want to do it right and I don’t want to mess it up, so that’s going through my head every time. I’ve done it a bunch of times, I just want to do it how I do it, and hopefully it means something and I do it right, so there’s pressure there.”

If wanting to perfect the national anthem wasn’t enough, the halftime show turned into a Seattle celebration. McCready added, “It’s incredibly special, it’s incredibly poignant, it’s intense. You want to do it right. It’s Seattle. We want to play as well as we can for Seattle, because we’re from here, this is our home. It’s a big deal, and that’s an exciting pressure to be part of.”

No matter what the night brought for McCready, the Seahawks, or the Patriots, the musician considered it an honor to be in the presence of Soundgarden. “I’m kind of like Soundgarden’s biggest fan.”

Between Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and a packed Lumen Field, Seattle was at the heart of the NFL kickoff. And for McCready, there might not have been a better place to welcome football back.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)