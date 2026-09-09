Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Pulls Double Duty at Seahawks Home Opener, Performing National Anthem and Joining Soundgarden at Halftime

Tonight might be the kickoff of the 2026 NFL season, but it’s shaping up to be a Super Bowl experience. Even before the teams take the field, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome Luke Bryan to headline a special pregame concert. If that wasn’t enough, the match will be between the Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Back in February, the Seahawks destroyed the Patriots to win 29-13. Looking for revenge, the season opener will include more than hard hits as Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready will pull double duty.

While McCready has performed in front of thousands of people before, the NFL was different. Aside from the stadium being packed, millions around the country will watch from home. Ready to set the tone for the rest of the season, McCready received the massive honor to open the game with the national anthem.

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Over the years, countless artists have performed the national anthem. And for most, they consider it one of the toughest performances of their careers. With millions watching, one single mistake could turn a career-defining moment into a viral attack. But with decades of experience commanding the spotlight, McCready was ready to step into the spotlight alone and officially welcome the NFL back. But his collaboration with the NFL went far beyond the national anthem.

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Mike McCready Highlighting Rich History Of Seattle

Moving to the halftime show, McCready will once again take the field. But this time, he won’t be alone as Soundgarden was scheduled to also perform. Featuring the lineup of Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepard, McCready and Soundgarden would also be joined by Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time McCready shared the spotlight with Soundgarden. The two joined forces in 2025 for the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While shaping up to be a historic night for the NFL, the performance lineup highlighted the rich history of Seattle. With the game held at Lumen Field, organizers looked to celebrate the legends who came from the area. For both Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, their journey to music stardom started in Seattle.

For Seattle, the night was about more than welcoming the Seahawks back to Lumen Field. With some of the city’s biggest rock legends helping celebrate the occasion, fans can watch it all tonight when the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)