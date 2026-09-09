Luke Bryan Helping Kick Off the NFL Season With Special Performance Ahead of Seahawks-Patriots

The NFL is back for another thrilling season. Ready to kick off months of hard hits, massive upsets, and historic moments, the season will start with a rematch of the Super Bowl LX. With the New England Patriots looking to upset the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks, the season opener will take place at Lumen Field in Washington. But even before the first snap, the NFL wanted to celebrate with a special concert featuring none other than Luke Bryan.

Bryan shared a few of his interests with his newest song “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” but he apparently forgot to add football to that list. While the game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, the Seahawks presented a special Salute 250 Kickoff Concert pregame.

Videos by American Songwriter

For those wanting to take part in the celebration, the kickoff concert will start at 2:30 p.m. PT at the Lumen Field North Lot. With the concert focused on honoring service members, active duty, veterans, and members of USAA received a special VIP section. Not leaving out season ticket holders, they could receive a complimentary ticket to the concert. But it was on a first-come, first-served basis.

[RELATED: Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and More to Perform in Nashville During First-Ever ‘America’s Tailgate’ Ahead of NFL Season]

Luke Bryan Could Be The Father Of A Famous Quarterback

The invitation to perform at the opening of the 2026 NFL season hit home for Bryan. His son, Thomas “Bo” Bryan, is a high school quarterback on the verge of graduating in 2027. And already looking to the future, Bo hoped to take his talents to the NCAA.

While Bo has watched his father perform in front of thousands, Bryan was the one now sitting in the stands. And he shared his excitement about his son’s potential career. He even made sure to be present at his games. “Bo is playing high school football. I try to take every Friday off so I can see him play.” He added, “Bo has been driving, so we don’t see him as much any more. I don’t know what we’re going to do when he goes off to college.”

Thankfully, Bryan had a few months to figure out life with a son in college, but today was all about the country singer. Preparing to take the stage this afternoon, Bryan was just the start of a day that would include performances by Soundgarden, Taylor Momsen, and Mike McCready.

Don’t miss Bryan helping kick off the 2026 NFL season when the Salute 250 Kickoff Concert starts at 2:30 p.m. PT at the Lumen Field North Lot. Fans can then watch the Patriots and Seahawks face off at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)