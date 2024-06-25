Peter Frampton Announces US Tour in 2024

He finally got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now he’s kicking off a brief but special US tour this fall! Peter Frampton will launch the Positively Thankful Tour in September, and he’ll hit nine different cities along the East Coast. No supporting acts have been announced, but Frampton will likely have his live band with him.

The first stop on the Peter Frampton 2024 Tour will be on September 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The final date of the tour, pending any additions, will be on September 23 in Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park.

Ready to snatch some tickets to see Peter Frampton live? You’ve got a few options. A number of presale events are set to kick off on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 am local. You can access the VIP package and platinum presales there as well.

General on-sale will start on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster has sold out tickets to your chosen tour date, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see what they’ve got. Stubhub is an excellent source for last-minute tickets, and it’s definitely worth a shot!

Get your tickets ASAP! This is going to be a short tour, and tickets will not last for long.

September 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

September 10 – Washington, DC – The Warner Theatre

September 12 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

September 13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

September 15 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

September 17 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House

September 21 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

September 23 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

