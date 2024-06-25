Taylor Swift Backup Dancer Shares Both the Eras Stage and an Unexpected Connection With Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

Football and pop culture collided last September when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce entered their relationship era. Since then, Kelce has nabbed his third Super Bowl ring and Swift’s “Eras” tour has blossomed into a cultural behemoth. Turns out, one of the “Karma” singer’s backup dancers also has an unexpected connection to Travis Kelce. In a full-circle moment, the two shared a stage during the London leg of Swift’s “Eras” tour.

Taylor Swift Fans Go Crazy For Backup Dancer Kameron Saunders

Name a more iconic sibling duo than Jason and Travis Kelce—we’ll wait. The record-breaking NFL legends have captured the hearts of diehard Swifties and NFL enthusiasts alike. However, Swift’s Sunday (June 23) performance at London’s Wembley Stadium handed the spotlight over to another pair of show-stopping brothers.

St. Louis native Kameron Saunders,31, has toured globally as one of 15 backup dancers on Swift’s “Eras” tour since March 2023. Swifties may recognize him as the one exclaiming, “Like, ever!” in the crowd’s local language during Swift’s performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Saunders also has a connection to the Kansas City Chiefs. His older brother, NFL defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, played four seasons and in two Super Bowls alongside none other than Travis Kelce. Khalen, 27, now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

Kameron Saunders Shouts Out Travis Kelce On Instagram; NFL Star Responds

A tuxedo-clad Travis Kelce joined Kameron Saunders onstage during the Sunday (June 23) London stop on the “Eras” tour. The four-time All Pro first-team member shocked fans when he came onstage during the setup for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” off Taylor Swift’s latest album.

Kameron Saunders took to Instagram Tuesday (June 25) to gush about the serendipitous moment. “Trav.. I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage,” he said.

The dancer continued, “I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother… And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle!”

The NFL record-breaker responded in an equally effusive manner. “The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night….More memories to come!!”

Featured photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images (via Instagram)