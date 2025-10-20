Phil Rudd Speaks Out About AC/DC Touring Without Him: “There Was a Time When I Thought It Was the End of the World”

Starting next month, AC/DC will hit the road to perform in Australia for the first time in 10 years. A special moment for the band, fans in Australia are gearing up for a memorable night. But for some, they might notice that Phil Rudd won’t be behind the drum kit as he was replaced by Matt Laug. While Rudd struggled with legal issues in the past, he remained focused on his personal life. But according to the drummer, he didn’t even receive a phone call about the new AC/DC concerts.

Videos by American Songwriter

The news of Rudd not being included in the new string of concerts mirrored the Rock or Bust tour that also excluded the drummer. Speaking with Stuff about the silence between him and AC/DC, he said, “There was a time when I thought it was the end of the world. Those people I thought loved me like a brother, they haven’t even picked up the phone.”

[RELATED: “I Never Liked Them”: Stephen King Snubs Black Sabbath, Praises Bob Dylan and AC/DC in Playlist Picks]

Although finding himself without a band, Rudd entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thanks to his time with AC/DC. Working alongside icons like Angus Young and Brian Johnson, the drummer had a somewhat turbulent past with the group. But not able to change history, he remained focused on simply enjoying his hobbies. “Driving, drumming, rooting and shooting. those are my hobbies, and I’m no so bad at all of them. I never loved the spotlight, or craved fame.”

As for Young, he once discussed Rudd and the troubles he faced over the years. Back in 2014, he admitted, “Phil created his own situation. It’s a hard thing to say about the guy. He’s a great drummer, and he’s done a lot of stuff for us. But he seems to have let himself go. He’s not the Phil we’ve known from the past.”

Not wanting to add his voice to the rumors, Young concluded, “I don’t know the exact situation. … I can only say, from our perspective, that the guy needs to sort himself out.”

Whether Rudd will ever return to the fold remains uncertain, but for now, AC/DC continued to thunder on, ready for the next chapter in their ongoing history.

(Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)