Pink Left Baffled as Fan Throws Late Mom’s Ashes on Stage Mid-Show

Well, this was quite a show! During one of Pink’s recent performances at BST Hyde Park in London, a fan threw a clear plastic bag containing a powdered substance onto the stage. It was later revealed to be the ashes of the fan’s deceased mother. A video captured the moment and was shared on Twitter by an audience member which has now gone viral. Pink received the bag and held it by the corner, addressing the crowd member, asking them, “Is this your mom?”

Pink displayed a puzzled expression and slowly placed the bag back on the stage. “I’m not sure how I feel about this,” she hilariously commented.

Pink is currently in the middle of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which is currently progressing through its European leg until July 16. Following that, she will embark on a series of shows in North America from July 28 to Oct. 9. Subsequently, she will embark on her Trustfall Tour in the same region until Nov. 19. Finally, Pink will conclude the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour with performances in Australia and New Zealand in early 2024.

Yesterday, Pink went on to praise Gwen Stefani, who was featured as an opening during the weekend. Posting an adorable picture of them both on Instagram, the singer shared, “I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room.”

She continued, “Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover 😂

I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you. ❤️ 💕”

In response to Pink’s kind words, Gwen Stefani reciprocated her appreciation for the post by sharing her own tribute. She went on to share some backstage videos of their time together, stating, “@pink u are such a superhero – thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u !!! 💗🎉 i love u gx.”

e um doido que jogou as cinzas da mãe dele de presente pra @Pink ? kkkkkkkkk #BSTHydePark #SummerCarnivalTour pic.twitter.com/UMABzaayXj — jm (@jomas__) June 25, 2023

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)