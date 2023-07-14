PinkPantheress Connects with Destroy Lonely for “Turn Your Phone Off”

Just before he prepares to go on tour with his label-head Playboi Carti, Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely linked up with burgeoning British pop phenom PinkPantheress. On Friday (July 14), the duo released “Turn Your Phone Off,” their first-ever collaboration and PinkPantheress’ third single of the year following up “Angel” for the Barbie soundtrack and her February smash hit “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice.

Contrasting the up-tempo dance drums with her soothing, elegant voice, Pantheress flexes her unique vocals at the start of the song as she sings about a fractured romance.

I turned my phone off, but your calls still come through

I don’t know why they do, I don’t even like you

The very next day, you tried again and again

I don’t know why you call me, when will I see the end?

Then, sandwiched between her breathe in, breathe out refrains and Was it something I said to your face? bridge, Lonely comes in with a more subdued approach. Utilizing his patented eerie flow, his second verse sees him follow suit with Pantheress’ motif regarding a toxic, yet irresistible relationship.

Was it something I said to your face the day we met?

This money goin’ to my head

I ditched the love for the bread and everything that you said

I felt it right when you left me

It was us, I remember how it happened

It was love, I could tell by your actions

After the song’s release, Pantheress took to Twitter to share her appreciation for Lonely and her excitement about the song’s release. Additionally, she announced that the music video for “Turn Your Phone Off” is slated to arrive next week.

“This song has been on my mind since I leaked it in 2021 — I was just waiting until the perfect opportunity to drop it,” she wrote. “I’m privileged to share this track with (Lonely), love his artistry, love a random collab lol.”

In late May via TikTok, Pantheress declared that “album season is upon us.” Yet to be given a title, release date, or track list, this expected new LP will follow up the success of her 2021 project to hell with it, as well as its subsequent 2022 “remixes” version. Likely the lead single for the impending album, “Turn Your Phone” not only includes the pleasant surprise of a feature guest but also more light-hearted, blissful music from one of pop’s most exciting young acts.

Photo by David Dickenson / Courtesy 300 Entertainment