Country Music Star Admits NFL Legend Tom Brady Made Him Cry

Luke Combs is one of the biggest stars in country music. He has released a string of hit albums and singles, traveled the globe with his music, and made millions of fans. However, at the end of the day, he’s just an average guy and a huge football fan. More specifically, he’s a huge Carolina Panthers fan and has been since he was a kid.

Recently, Combs went viral with an angry tweet about the Panthers’ trading strategy or lack thereof. “Are we just firebombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just slow torture at this point,” the tweet read, in part. Today, he went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss that tweet and his passion for football. During the conversation, he recalled the time Tom Brady made him cry as a child.

How Tom Brady Broke a Young Luke Combs’ Heart

Luke Combs grew up a stone’s throw from Charlotte, North Carolina, and went to school at Appalachian State. As a result, he has been a Panthers fan since as far back as he can remember. Some of his earliest memories are of going to games with his dad or watching them on the family TV. He’ll also never forget the time that Brady made him cry.

“I cried when Brady beat us in the Super Bowl,” he admitted. “I was probably 10 years old. Just brutalized us,” he clarified. “Stayed up past my bedtime. Kasay kicks it out of bounds, we bozoed that. That was brutal,” he added.

Luke Combs was talking about the 2004 Super Bowl in which the Panthers went up against the New England Patriots with Brady at the helm. It was the team’s first time at the Big Game they lost by a field goal. The Panthers returned to the Super Bowl in 2016 to face off against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. That competition resulted in another heartbreaking loss with a final score of 10-24.

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

