Platinum-Selling Rock Band’s Guitarist Quits After Refusing to Capitalize on Dolly Parton’s Passing

Since the passing of Dolly Parton on August 25, countless tributes have poured in for the Queen of Country Music. Not only did the singer’s website allow fans to send a touching message, but Dollywood built special tribute boards for those wanting to leave a letter, flowers, or picture. Proving just how much of an impact she had on the world, it appeared that one band wasn’t ready to celebrate her legacy just yet. Although a fan of Dolly, a member of Bad Wolves, accused Better Noise Music of wanting to capitalize on her death.

According to the guitarist for Bad Wolves, AJ Rebollo, the group had the idea to give Dolly’s famed song “Jolene” the heavy metal treatment. Being a fan of the icon, the band jumped into the studio and produced a demo. But it was missing one thing – that signature Dolly sound. That’s when Bad Wolves had the idea to send it to her.

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It didn’t take long before Dolly’s camp replied. More than loving the new version, she agreed to add her voice to the track. But sadly, with the singer’s health failing, Dolly never got the chance to record her vocals. Heartbroken over the missed opportunity, Bad Wolves was flabbergasted when Better Noise Music released their cover even without Dolly.

[RELATED: Fan Petition and Tennessee Lawmaker Call on Nashville To Give Dolly Parton One of Its Biggest Honors Yet]

Heavy Metal Cover Of “Jolene” Helps Fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Seeing how little control he had over the situation, Rebollo realized how unhappy he was with the label. “With the label completely disregarding numerous decisions we make out of passion, and ultimately just unknowingly exhausting the band’s attempts to fully enjoy being here, I am no longer happy here. The amount of hate, negativity, and harassment we receive on a daily basis due to decisions made outside of our control has taken a massive toll on our sanity.”

Although already pushing the cover, Rebollo believed there was some good to come from the incident. Proceeds from the song would go to fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. But the musician couldn’t help but wonder about the label’s motivation. “While the donation to her Imagination Library is an incredible choice to do something good with the profits, I can’t help but feel there is ill intent behind the decision to release the song.”

As for the future, Robollo was excited to embrace a new chapter in his career. And when looking back on his time with Bad Wolves, he insisted, “I absolutely loved the time I got to spend with the band. I love them all (the old and new members) as bandmates, people, and friends. I loved creating this upcoming album with them as I think it is a genuinely incredible piece of art…”

(Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)