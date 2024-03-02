P.O.D. Announces I Got That Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Grammy-award nominated metalheads P.O.D. have just announced their I Got That Tour for 2024, bringing special guests Bad Wolves, Blind Channel, and Norma Jean with them. They’ll be starting their latest tour in Phoenix, Arizona in April before wrapping up in Dallas, Texas later in June.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

P.O.D. has also announced a new album called Veritas which is slated to come on May 3rd. It’s their first studio album in over 6 years and fans can’t wait to hear what the band’s been cooking. Tickets are moving quickly for the band’s return to touring, so if you want to see P.O.D. live in action, we suggest acting swiftly.

If you want to see P.O.D. live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

P.O.D. has been around for well over 30 years and has some of the most popular songs in Christian metal. They’ve sold over 12 million records worldwide, including hits like “Youth of the Nation”, “Goodbye for Now”, and of course “Alive”.

Their supporting acts have plenty of heavy-hitting jams of their own and fans can look forward to rocking out to Bad Wolves’ “Remember When”, Blind Channel’s “Don’t Fix Me”, and Norma Jean’s “Bayonetwork: Vultures in Vivid Color”.

P.O.D.’s I Got That Tour will be one of the most exciting heavy metal tours this summer. If you’re a fan of the band and want to see what their new album is all about, you couldn’t ask for a better chance. Get official tickets to any of P.O.D.’s shows directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

04/26 – Phoenix, Arizona – 98 KUPD U Fest

04/28 – San Diego, California – House of Blues

04/29 – Santa Ana, California – Observatory

05/01 – Los Angeles, California – The Belasco Theater

05/02 – Las Vegas, Nevada – House of Blues

05/04 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunshine Studios Live

05/05 – Wichita, Kansas – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

05/07 – Moline, Illinois – The Rust Belt

05/09 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Neighborhood Theatre

05/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Buckhead Theatre

05/11 – Jacksonville, North Carolina – Hooligans Music Hall

05/12 – Dayton Beach, Florida – Welcome to Rockville 2024

05/15 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – The Rave / Eagles Club

05/16 – Columbus, Ohio – Sonic Temple Festival 2024

05/17 – Reading, Pennsylvania – Reverb

05/18 – Mashantucket, Connecticut – Foxwoods Resort Casino

05/19 – Sayreville, New Jersey – Starland Ballroom

05/21 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Preserving Underground

05/23 – Joliet, Illinois – The Forge

05/24 – Turtle Lake, Wisconsin – St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Hotel

05/25 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Uptown Theater

05/26 – Sioux City, Iowa – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

05/28 – Lubbock, Texas – The Garden

05/29 – Austin, Texas – Come and Take It Live

05/30 – Houston, Texas – House of Blues

05/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Vibes Event Center

06/02 – Dallas, Texas – So What?! Music Festival 2024

FAQs

When do tickets for the P.O.D. I Got That Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of P.O.D.’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the P.O.D. I Got That 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see any of the shows on P.O.D. tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P.O.D. I Got That Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the P.O.D. I Got This Tour as all tickets are already on sale now. The early access code the band was using before the tickets went on general sale was “IGOTTHAT2024”.

How much do P.O.D. I Got That Tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the P.O.D. I Got That 2024 Tour?

P.O.D. is offering a meet-and-greet package for their 2024 I Got That Tour. It comes with one General Admission ticket, early entry into the venue, an exclusive meet-and-greet with the band, a photo with the band, and much more.

While we’ve listed all of P.O.D.’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the P.O.D. I Got That 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest P.OD. tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, P.O.D. merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the P.O.D. I Got That Tour 2024?

P.O.D. will be joined by Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel for their 2024 I Got That Tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.