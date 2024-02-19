Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Justin Timberlake has just announced new dates for his latest tour, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The Prince of Pop will be starting his tour in Vancouver at Rogers Arena before wrapping up his latest run of dates at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will most likely feature songs from Timberlake’s upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, giving fans even more of a reason to see the superstar live. As with any Justin Timberlake tour, tickets are set to move fast, so get yours now if you want to see the 10-time Grammy Award Winner in action.

If you want to see Justin Timberlake live on his latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Timberlake’s new album and tour have been preceded by his first single in over 6 years, “Selfish”. It’s a fun song that brings a lot of JT’s best qualities to the table while introducing us to a newer, more mature side of the singer fans haven’t gotten a chance to see yet.

While we don’t know what songs he’ll be performing on his latest tour, fans can hope to hear a mixture of new songs from his latest album and classics from back in the day. Some of the best Justin Timberlake songs anyone could sing at the top of their lungs include “Cry Me a River”, “Rock Your Body”, and of course, “My Love”.

Justin Timberlake is one of the most exciting performers of our time and his tours reflect it. If you want to see the pop megastar do what he does best, we suggest you buy your tickets now before they sell out. You can get official tickets to The Forget Tomorrow World Tour directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

04/29 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

05/02 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

05/03 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – San Jose, California – SAP Center at San Jose

05/10 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

05/14 – San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena

05/17 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

05/18 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

05/21 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

05/29 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

05/31 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

06/01 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

06/04 – Ft. Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

06/06 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

06/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

06/12 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

06/14 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

06/15 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

06/21 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

06/22 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

06/25 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

06/26 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

06/30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

07/03 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

07/04 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

07/07 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/09 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

FAQs

When do tickets for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow 2024 world tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Justin Timberlake’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Justin Timberlake 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Justin Timberlake’s 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow 2024 World Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Justin Timberlake tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Justin Timberlake 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Justin Timberlake is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Justin Timberlake’s latest shows for his 2024 tour run, he may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Justin Timberlake 2024 World Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Justin Timberlake tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Justin Timberlake merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Forget Tomorrow World Tour?

Justin Timberlake hasn’t yet announced who will be joining him as a supporting act for his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Check back later for more information.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

