Morgan Wallen Looks To Expand His Nashville Bar With Las Vegas Location

Back during season six of The Voice, fans watched as Morgan Wallen looked to dominate the show. Sadly, during the playoff rounds, Wallen was eliminated. While watching his dreams of stardom fade, the singer didn’t let the loss define him as he eventually landed in country music. Since his time on the show, the singer released three studio albums, with his last, One Thing at a Time, hitting shelves in 2023. Outside of music, Wallen also looks to expand his stardom with Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. And while the restaurant hasn’t even opened, apparently, Wallen is already eyeing a second location.

With Nashville such a significant place in country music, it seemed perfect for the home of Wallen’s new restaurant and bar. And to make it even better, the new restaurant will sit nestled between Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and the Ryman Auditorium. Appearing to grab the best location in Nashville, Wallen’s dreams came to life thanks to the TC Restaurant Group. The organization helped numerous singes like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Miranda Lambert bring their restaurant ideas to life.

Although the restaurant has a way to go before it opens, Wallen is already looking to expand into Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the country singer is looking at the Las Vegas Strip to be the second location for his restaurant empire.

Morgan Wallen Teams Up With Make-A-Wish Foundation

Outside of the restaurant business, Wallen recently teamed with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make Jayla Hibbler’s dream of meeting him come true. Sharing a post on Instagram, Wallen wrote, “We partnered with Make-A-Wish to create an unforgettable night with beautiful Jayla. After ringing the chemo bell on Monday, the radiation bell on Wednesday, her wish was granted on Saturday in Oxford, MS to meet her favorite artist, @morganwallen. With new custom boots and an outfit, she was styling and smiling. We’re so happy to be a part of her story.”

Fans loved seeing Wallen working alongside the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with comments reading, “This makes my heart happy!! I wish the media would share more stories like this! Morgan is a great guy. Jayla you are beautiful and I’m so glad you got to ring that bell.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)