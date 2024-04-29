Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 29, 2024? How to Watch

With the Top 10 looking to continue their journey on American Idol, the show pulled out all the stops Sunday night when they welcomed 2011 winner Scotty McCreery to the stage for a special performance. But wanting to show the contestants what awaits them if they win, the show also brought out 2020 winner Just Sam. Welcoming back former winners of American Idol, contestants like Emmy Russell, Will Moseley, Mia Matthews, and Kayko got a glimpse at what their futures might look like if they make it to the finale. And with the competition heating up, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and if it is new.

Videos by American Songwriter

While fans rallied around the contestants last night, Monday brings a new set of challenges as the competition continues. With a new episode of American Idol airing on Monday, the show will do more than showcase the talents of the singers. Given that former contestant Mandisa passed away on April 18, the show will honor the singer. Not sharing all the details, the show is expected to host a special tribute to the late singer and her contributions to the music industry. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Mandisa released several studio albums and even won a Grammy Award. She was the fifth contestant from American Idol to gain a Grammy.

[RELATED: Where Are They Now? Scotty McCreery’s Journey From Season 10 ‘American Idol’ Champ, Family, and the Grand Ole Opry]

Not wanting to miss American Idol, fans can watch the show when it airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. While not everybody has cable, they can still watch the show using the streaming platform Hulu. Although available on the platform, fans will have to wait till the following day to watch.

Emmy Russell Shares What She Learned On ‘American Idol’

Among the numerous contestants looking to win American Idol, Emmy Russell continues to thrill the crowd with her mesmerizing voice. Growing up with country icon Loretta Lynn as her grandmother, the singer knows the importance of being herself. When speaking with Billboard about what she learned on the show, she said, “Trust your spirit. For some people, it’s God. Just trusting that little voice inside. Being true to yourself is the biggest lesson I’m learning right now. Because when I’m not, my voice gets really pitchy. I get more nervous when I’m not myself.”

Not knowing what the future holds, Russell seemed excited nonetheless. “I love kids. Music is my passion, but I want to use that to help other people. If you’re not, then what’s the point?”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream on Hulu.



(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)