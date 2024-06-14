Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s Latest Announcement Has Fans on Pins and Needles With Anticipation

While country music played home for singers like Reba McEntire, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, and countless others, the genre welcomed stars including Beyonce. With the singer releasing her hit album Cowboy Carter, it seems country music is ushering in a new era of music. And not wanting to be left behind, Post Malone has shared his love for the genre over the last few months. And besides covering some of country music’s most iconic songs, Malone recently teamed up with Blake Shelton for their upcoming duet called “Pour Me a Drink.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although fans are anxiously awaiting for Malone to drop an entire country music album, the singer continues to collaborate with top singers in the genre. Not that long ago, his work with Wallen on “I Had Some Help” seemed to take over country music charts. And not wanting to waste time, Malone recently shared the release date for his collaboration with Shelton. Posting a picture of the two together, Malone captioned the post, writing, “Pour Me A Drink June 21st.”

Only a few days away, fans filled the comment section with excitement as the post gained nearly 300,000 likes. Comments included, “Can’t waittttt!!! I’m so excited!!! Love you Posty!!!” Another person added, “Posty boutta win a country grammy with a grill in his mouth lmao.” And one fan shared their connection with June 21. “postyyyyyyyyy That’s a GREAT day to drop this track. It’s my birthday!!! THANK YOU FOR DROPPIN’ ANOTHER BANGER!!!”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Officially Welcomes Post Malone to Country Music in Style, Deliver a Plethora of Duet Performances]

Post Malone Promises Country Album On The Horizon

With a sea of comments, other fans pushed Malone to stop teasing them with country songs and go ahead and release a full album. Since sharing his interest in country music, the singer expressed his thoughts on what the future might hold. During a live stream on his Twitch channel, Malone promised an album, stating, “Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so sick, but it’s not out.”

As Malone continues to share his love for country music, it appears that the singer inches closer and closer to dropping an album full of original country songs.



(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify)