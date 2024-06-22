Watch ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Deliver Special Performance Honoring the Armed Forces

Back in September of 2023, The Voice kicked off season 24 with numerous singers looking to find the perfect coach. With stars like Reba McEntire and Niall Horan filling the coach’s chair, the contestants poured their hearts out on stage for nothing more than a chance to prove themselves. Among those singers was Huntley, who not only showcased his talents but eventually won the show. While bringing Horan yet another victory, the singer spent the last few months getting his feet set in the music industry. And recently, Huntley hit the stage once again, but this time – it was to honor the armed forces.

Winning The Voice back in December, Huntley used his newfound stardom to sing the national anthem at two NFL games. And one of them was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which the singer is a fan of. He even wrote on Instagram, “If you know me, you know my whole life I’ve been obsessed with two things, one being music and the other is my love for the Buccaneers.”

Not that long ago, Huntley posted a collage of photos and videos of his recent performance with his band. Holding a concert to support the armed forces and soldiers who fought overseas, a fan wrote, “Huntley, the Season 24 winner of “The Voice,” has a truly incredible voice. I had the privilege of listening to his music live yesterday, along with the BOSS presidents, advisors, and CSMs. Huntley and his band’s performance came straight from the heart, showing genuine support for our soldiers. His grandfather served in the Battle of the Bulge, and Huntley’s tribute to the military was deeply appreciated. Thank you, @huntleymusic for your amazing support and unforgettable performance. You are truly incredible.”

Huntley Calls Performance An Honor

Seeing his stardom expand, fans filled the comment section with love and support. “Seems like I heard your version of Daylight on a Giorgio Armani commercial today. Sounded great!”Another fan added, “Damn brother! You get around! Awesome!”

Even Huntley jumped in the comment section, insisting, “It was an absolute honor and the least we could do brother. While continuing to carve out his career in music, Huntley seems to add new fans with each performance.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)