Super Bowl 2024 Full How to Watch Guide: What Channel, Who’s Performing, What Time

On Sunday, history will be made as the Kansas City Chiefs look to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the first time in nearly 20 years. At the same time, the San Francisco 49ers hope to rewrite history as they find themselves facing off against the Chiefs for the second time. Back in 2020, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV. Not wanting history to repeat itself, the 49ers are sure to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge. But before the teams take the field and Usher entertains fans with his halftime performance, here are all the details surrounding Super Bowl LVIII.

Videos by American Songwriter

What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?

For starters, CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday. Wanting to expand their viewership to younger generations, the NFL collaborated with Nickelodeon to present a special broadcast for a more family-friendly experience. For those who don’t have cable, there are a plethora of streaming options available. Fans can tune in to the Super Bowl using Paramount+ or FuboTV.

Before the game even starts, Reba McEntire will grace fans and viewers at home with the national anthem. Alongside the country star will be Post Malone, who will sing “America the Beautiful”, and Andra Day, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Thrilled about performing, Day explained, “I was so nervous but very, very excited. Grateful. And also, just an honor. It’s an honor to be singing the Black national anthem.”

Usher Takes Over Allegiant Stadium

Besides watching both teams battle for a place in the history books, the halftime show will take over the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with Usher celebrating his prosperous career in music. Speaking about the opportunity, the artist said, “This is a celebration of my legacy. It’s a celebration of my music. It’s a celebration of my passion. Thirty years ago that journey started and now it’s landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy.”

[RELATED: Usher Reveals if He’ll Perform “Yeah!” With Lil Jon and Ludacris at Super Bowl 2024, Social Media Erupts]

While many will enjoy the game at home, for those hoping to attend, the matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers is the most expensive Super Bowl in NFL history. Looking at the numbers, an average ticket is currently going for over $8,600 a seat. The cheapest seats will still set fans back over $5,000. Given that both Paramount+ and FuboTV offer free trials, a front-row seat at home is almost priceless.

Be sure to tune in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)