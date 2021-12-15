Blake Shelton, Wendy Moten Duet on “Just a Fool” During ‘Voice’ Finale

The Voice coaches and Top 5 took the stage for the last time for the second night of the season 21 finale with a star-studded set of performances, including Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheehan, and more. The coaches also welcomed back the season 21 Top 13 singers.

In the end, Tennessee native Moten came in the second to Season 21 winners, the Ohio sibling trio of Girl Named Tom, but not before leaving off on one final Voice performance with her coach Blake Shelton. The duo performed “Just a Fool,” a song Shelton originally sang with former Voice coach Christina Aguilera in 2012. Backed by a full band, the two belted out the song, off Aguilera’s seventh studio album, Lotus.

Prior to the performance, the pair sat down for a heartfelt interview, and Blake later posted his praise for his finalist on Instagram, saying “Wendy Moten, there are no words to describe how much I’ve loved having you on my team. It was a privilege to share the stage with you.”

All the coaches with contestants within the Top 5 also took the stage with their singers. Kelly Clarkson joined Hailey Mia for a performance of Jasmine Thompson and Zedd’s “Funny,” and returned later with her other finalists, and winners, Girl Named Tom to perform the Jonas Brothers song “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Blake Shelton also joined his other finalist Paris Winningham for a rendition of “Love Train,” while John Legend sang the more festive “Oh Holy Night” with his singer Jershika Maple. Legend kept the holiday spirit alive with another performance of the Christmas song “Hallelujah” with Carrie Underwood.

Former coach Alicia Keys returned with a rendition of “Old Memories,” while Ariana Grande joined Kid Cudi for their collaboration “Just Look Up.”

Throughout the evening more special guests joined the finale. Coldplay played their new single “My Universe,” alongside holographic versions of BTS, while country singer Walker Hayes shared his rendition of “Fancy Like” with red Solo cups in tow. Ed Sheeran played an acoustic version of his hit “Shivers,” and Jennifer Lopez made her debut on The Voice with “On My Way,” from her upcoming film Marry Me. Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll also introduced their Sing 2 co-stars Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly, who performed “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Season 22 of The Voice is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022.

Photos: Trae Patton / NBC