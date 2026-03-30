Legendary Rock Band Shock Fans With First Performance in 11 Years and Suddenly “There’s a Bit of Joy in the World”

On Sunday, the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, hosted one of Canada’s biggest nights in music with the 2026 Juno Awards. Although the event featured categories such as Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year, the Juno Awards also celebrated legendary artists such as Joni Mitchell. But while the evening included a few surprises, nothing compared to when Rush reunited on stage for the first time in over a decade to perform the song that launched the band’s legacy. As one fan put it after seeing the band hit the stage, “suddenly there’s a bit of joy in the world.”

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It can be extremely difficult for fans to pick their favorite Rush song. There is “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Working Man,” and “Fly By Night.” It seemed that even Geddy Lee couldn’t decide when reporters asked him about the performance. With Lee and Alex Lifeson not knowing the right song to perform, they apparently turned to the management.

Speaking with reporters, Lee insisted, “If we have to choose one song it’s almost impossible. We have so many. So, we just asked management, and they said, ‘first song, first album.’” Following the advice, the band took the stage and performed the first song on their first album, which was “Finding My Way.”

[RELATED: Rush Discuss the Challenge of Relearning the Band’s Songs for Upcoming Reunion Tour, Praise “Deeply Talented” New Drummer]

The 2026 Juno Awards Were Just The Beginning For Rush

In 1974, Rush released their self-titled debut album. Although the album peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200, it helped lay the foundation for what would become one of the most influential careers in rock history.

While Rush has a loyal following, the band has been silent over the last decade. Their last album, Clockwork Angels, was released in 2012. The last time the band toured was in 2015 with the R40 Live Tour. But in 2026, that all changes.

At the 2026 Juno Awards, some fans might have noticed a lineup change with Anika Nilles behind the drums and Loren Gold on keyboard. Sadly, in 2020, the group lost longtime drummer Neil Peart. Known as The Professor, the drummer passed away after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Although a special night for Rush and fans, the Canadian rock band also announced their Fifty Something Tour. Hitting the road once again, the tour will kick off on June 7 and run until April 2027. Spanning nearly an entire year, Rush will visit the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, Germany, Poland, and several other countries.

Making the Fifty Something Tour a celebration decades in the making, the Juno Awards performance felt like just a taste of what’s to come. And if that moment on stage proved anything, it’s that Rush is gearing up for another historic run.



(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)