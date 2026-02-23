Rush Expand Reunion Tour with 2027 International Dates

Rush has just announced that they’re adding a slew of world tour dates in 2027.
The recently reformed prog legends’ previously announced Fifty Something reunion tour promised over 50 shows across North America. Now, the newly announced shows will stretch the tour into 2027 with a hefty slab of dates in Europe, the UK, and South America.
The first date of the 2027 leg of the Fifty Something Tour is January 15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Several Brazil dates will follow before beginning the European stretch on February 19 in Paris, France. Subsequent stops will include two nights in London, plus Copenhagen, Milan, and many others. View the complete tour routing below.
Each show will feature two sets of Rush music pulling from the band’s extensive catalog. The band has recently added keyboardist Loren Gold to the lineup in addition to their new drummer, virtuoso Anika Nilles.
Bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee said in a statement, “Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.”
Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026-2027: How to Get Tickets
Ticket availability to the newly announced dates will vary. Select presales begin Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00 AM GMT. General onsale for most dates will begin Friday, February 27, at 10:00 AM GMT on Ticketmaster.
Tickets to Rush’s 2026 tour dates are already onsale and can be found on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Rush 2026 Tour Dates
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
06/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
06/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
06/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
08/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
09/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
10/05 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/07 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/15 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/17 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/01 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/03 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Rush 2027 Tour Dates (Just Announced)
01/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
01/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada
01/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
01/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)
02/01 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão
02/04 – Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha
02/19 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
02/25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
02/28 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
03/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
03/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
03/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
03/27 – Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków
03/30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome
04/01 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/06 – Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
04/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena
