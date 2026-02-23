Rush Expand Reunion Tour with 2027 International Dates

Rush has just announced that they’re adding a slew of world tour dates in 2027.

The recently reformed prog legends’ previously announced Fifty Something reunion tour promised over 50 shows across North America. Now, the newly announced shows will stretch the tour into 2027 with a hefty slab of dates in Europe, the UK, and South America.

The first date of the 2027 leg of the Fifty Something Tour is January 15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Several Brazil dates will follow before beginning the European stretch on February 19 in Paris, France. Subsequent stops will include two nights in London, plus Copenhagen, Milan, and many others. View the complete tour routing below.

Each show will feature two sets of Rush music pulling from the band’s extensive catalog. The band has recently added keyboardist Loren Gold to the lineup in addition to their new drummer, virtuoso Anika Nilles.

Bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee said in a statement, “Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.”

Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026-2027: How to Get Tickets

Ticket availability to the newly announced dates will vary. Select presales begin Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00 AM GMT. General onsale for most dates will begin Friday, February 27, at 10:00 AM GMT on Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Rush’s 2026 tour dates are already onsale and can be found on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

06/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

06/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

08/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

09/25 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/05 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/07 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/07 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/09 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/11 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/01 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/03 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

01/22 – Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada

01/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

01/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)

02/01 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão

02/04 – Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

02/19 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

02/28 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

03/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

03/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

03/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

03/27 – Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków

03/30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

04/01 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/06 – Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

04/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena

