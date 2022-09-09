Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Has Inspired Kanye West to Let Go of “All Grudges”

If anyone knows how to hold a grudge it’s Kanye West. From Pete Davidson to Kid Cudi, West has not been afraid to air his grievances to the world in the past. However, it seems the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death has shaken West to his core, as he’s decided to settle his beef in light of the news.

In a new Instagram post, West posted a photo series honoring the Queen, who died at age 96. Ahead of photos of the Monarch when she first ascended to the throne, West wrote “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” The two subsequent vintage photos showcase a 20-something Queen in the late ’40s.

Though the rapper didn’t mention exactly which grudges he was referring to, the post is likely the resolution to the longstanding feud he has with comedian Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian soon after Ye and the pop culture icon called their marriage off.

Guilty by association, fellow-rapper Kid Cudi also received his fair share of criticism from West thanks to his friendship with Davidson. John Legend has also recently spoken out about West and his controversial political stances.

West took aim at both Davidson and Cudi in one fell swoop after the comedian split with Kardashian. He posted a fake New York Times front page that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” A subscript mocked Cudi’s recent departure from Rolling Loud mid-set. He wrote, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” referencing the taunting crowd that harassed the rapper who had hoped to see West instead.

He has also taken aim at Gap and Adidas this week, accusing the fashion companies of leaving him out of meetings concerning his Yeezy line.

Maybe West is on the road to making amends thanks to Her Majesty.

(Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)